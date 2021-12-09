Has Anyone Won The Lottery In Nigeria Before?

A Lagos businesswoman has emerged the winner of one million naira Magic Million game. Mrs Oyewole Toyosi picked up her prize in Lagos this week and was beaming with smiles and gratefulness.

Jesu, when will I make my own first million bayi? I have bought enough tickets

Have you ever won a lottery? How did you do it and how did you do it? I need to win too

The woman even won it while playing on her phone (must be like sports betting) abeg, i no do bet again. na lottery now

See as the woman dey even laugh. Abeg mynd44 lalasticlala Dominique, how I can I win the lottery in Nigeria

