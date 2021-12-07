Hausa Movie Star, Rahama Sadau Shares Dazzling Photos To Celebrate 28th Birthday

Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau on Tuesday shared dazzling photos of herself to celebrate her 28th birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The movie star shared the photos on Instagram.

Rahama also prayed for protection, long life and good health.

“+1 Today!! May God in his infinite mercy continue to give us the very best, guide us right, protect us, give us long life and prosperity in good health !!Ameen. Cheers to a brand new chapter,” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities such as Joke Silva, Deyemi Okanlawon, Andrea Chikachukwu and Hafsat Ahmad wished the celebrant a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

The Gani ga Wane actress recently graduated from the Eastern Mediterranean University in Cyprus.

She has been featured in several Kannywood movies.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXKMft0qPXH/?utm_medium=copy_link

