Have You Ever Begged A Partner To Stay In A Relationship?

Well this doesn’t really make any sense to me. If a partner wants a breakup, don’t try to talk them out of it…pls don’t beg him or her to stay, you will be causing yourself more harm than good begging them to stay no matter how much u think you love him or her, you just have to let it happen and move on.

This one mistake most persons make while in a relationship, If a partner wants out then he or she must have carefully thought it out well and examined possible options and alternatives before deciding to end the relationship, let that partner have their way with it so you can move on please. Stop simping and appearing too desperate, weak and needy. Preserve what’s left of your worth abeg.

