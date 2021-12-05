He Asked His Girlfriend ‘Can’t Your Parents Provide Your Basic Needs?’

Pls I need your advice on this.

Since have being dating my fiancee going to 3 years now, I have being doing almost all her parent responsibilities.

I was the one that sent her to school -ND1 and ND2, I paid all the semesters school fees.

I also paid her 2 years rent, when she was in the school. All her handouts and school bills were paid by me. Even till feeding.

Her parent are just to poor, that they can’t even provide what they’ll eat for themselves.

I did almost everything within my power to provide for her and help her parent atimes with some little I can afford.

Now she’s done with her ND programme, am planing to enrol her for a professional Catering Job, which is amount to almost 250k.

At times she come to my place and spent like 2weeks, 3 weeks or even 1 week with me.

So of a recent her mom asked her to come home and spend some days with them.

She now called and ask me for feeding money, but I was angry and I asked her, Can’t your parent provide basic needs? Like feeding, clothes etc. You’ll be in my house I’ll provide what you’ll eat and when you’re in your parent too, I’ll still be the one to provide what you’ll eat. Didn’t your dad go out every morning to go and work?

I just told her, that if her parent can’t provide basic needs, I don’t think is proper.

And again she’s the type that want to wear what other ladies are wearing and want to up to standard.

And I didn’t send any money to her.

I just want to know if am wrong for asking her that. because her dad is alive and mom is healthy, but they’re always broke and no money, that they hardly feed 3 square meals.

