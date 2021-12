we dated for five months. i showed him so much love and care. all he did was complain it wasn’t enough, he wanted to date someone else. we’re not talking anymore. i miss him like mad. i can’t sleep, i can’t eat, i can’t do anything. it’s like my heart has been broken into a thousand pieces. i can’t breathe anymore. someone talk to me

****abeg, the man in question is not a Nairalander. cheating was from his part. i was very faithful to him.

