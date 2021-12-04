‘Health Challenges In My Marriage: I Am Worried’

My husband has been sick for a month now. The problem started when he lost almost a million naira in a business deal. All of a sudden he lost so much weight, so I attributed it to the depression that he passed through as a result of the loss.

After like 2weeks he recovered the money and since then I noticed that he became sick, he has being coughing for more than 3weeks now, he suffers fatigue, chills, severe chest pain and general body pains. We have gone for test and the result said it’s pneumonia. He has taken Drugs but it’s till like that. He till coughs and feels fatigue everytime.

The issue now is that am worried and my mind is telling me that he might have covid 19. Please am scared. What should I do at this point.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...