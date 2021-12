Dont know if am the only one who has this problem anytime i had sex immediately am done i feel this guilt then i begin to look ugly for almost a week before i start regaining my fine boy looks back. When i was on masturbation back then was worst after i jeck off like 2 times i become ugly as hell. Who is also experiencing this shit.

