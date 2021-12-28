Help! How Can I Save My Kid Brother In-law From Mkpuru Mmiri?

Hello Fams, How can I Save my wife’s kid brother from taking Mkpuru mmiri(Methamphetamine)?

mkpuru mmiri (methamphetamine) has almost destroyed my wife’s kid brother, as i went to my wife’s village in imo state to celebrate the christmas with them, what i saw got me devastated.

since we got to the village, my wife and i have not been ourselves because this boy in question is a very humble, down-to-earth boy, he runs errands like there’s no tomorrow. i developed this undying love for him when he came to leave with us in bayelsa, he’s such a wonderful champ, this has given me a very serious concern because he’s my wife’s favorite ally in her entire family.

now, i’m planning on arranging some group of men from anambra state to give him the mkpuru mmiri treatment but this boy does not like seeking for anybody’s trouble but do not look for his,

if you seek his trouble one fold, he will give it back to you in hundred folds, that makes him a kind of dangerous human being, and my life and that of my wife will be at stake considering the fact that he has mingled with several bad boys in the hood.

sincerely, i really want to help this boy from the depth of my heart, not because it’s affecting my wife negatively, but because of humanity sake and because of who he is.

please family, how best will l go about saving this boy from an impending doom without putting either my life or that of my wife in danger?

lalasticlala seun sissy3 mynd44 dominique

