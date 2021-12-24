‘Help! I Am About To Give Up On This Puppy’ (Photos)

So on Saturday, my dad called me that someone gave him a GSD mixed breed puppy (local dog mom & GSD dad). The owner said it is 9 weeks old.

I love the puppy, in fact first thing I did when I got to my parent’s place was to take it to the vet, for shots and deworming.

I slept over at their place and took it home with me yesterday. I do not have a cage, so it slept in the room with me, before I woke up it has messed up the whole room and it’s poop is watery (I am not sure if that’s how it’s supposed to be or if it’s because it was dewormed on Saturday, because I notice worms anytime it poops up until this morning).

The rest of the day, it kept pooping all over the place, it does this almost immediately after it finish eating.

I have been feeding it boiled egg since I’m Saturday, but it stopped accepting today, I made custard and milk for it, it didn’t accept it, luckily I had chicken at home, I fed it with chicken and it ate it.

I work from home, but looking after it slowed down my work today and I was so stressed.

Part of the issues I have is:

1. How do I get it to poop on a spot or something? Or do I get cage for it, keep it there and let it poop there while I clean it later in the day? I am already thinking of making a cage for it and keeping it in my balcony.

2. Is the poop supposed to be watery? Is it a sign of diarrhea? Should I get something a drug for it?

3. I want to get dog food for it tomorrow (vet recommended pedigree puppy). What else can I feed it? Please I need recommendations.

Please I need your help abeg dog experts. Before I return it back to my dad.

See the cute baby below

