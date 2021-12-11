‘Help! I Am Getting Emotionally Attached To A Married Woman’

Hello beautiful people.

Let me make this short and precise as usual

I don’t even know how to put this. But let me say that I have been getting emotionally attached to married women/single mothers and I am worried about it.

I am in my early twenties.

Fast forward to my current case. There is this lady that works in the same department with me in a firm. She is married but her husband is outside town. He works and has been away for almost three months.

The lady is very young though she has five kids. She has a banging physique despite birthing five kids.

She prepares my own food specially and brings it to the office. She calls me frequently after work and she covers or stands for me a lot. There are instances where I have missed briefings, but she held sway for me and made me escape query letters.

We are very close and she confides in me a lot. Whenever I tell her I am going to see my female friends on a weekend, she is not happy. Instead, she says that I am not getting close to her enough because she is married.

I have promised to take her out and she has been reminding me constantly. I have been faking different excuses for procastination purposes.

To be honest, if she was single, I could have done the needful by now. But I am constrained by several factors. I don’t want to have issues with her and I want to be in her good books.

I need advice please.

