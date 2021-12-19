‘Help! My Elder Brother Is Taking Advantage Of My Sick Father!’

Happy Sunday Nairalanders. I need advice from bankers in the house.

My father has been sick for quite sometimes now that he doesn’t know where he is. We are three sons two daughters he has. Our mother passed away for a long time now.

My father has an account of which we his children know the password because he do send us to withdraw money atimes. Ever since he has been sick, my elder brother has been in possession of his phone and he has been making unnecessary transfers from our father’s account. I got to know about the unnecessary transfer via the bank app I have on my phone. Is it possible for me to go to the bank and change the sim connected to the account to another sim without him knowing because I have all the bank details but am afraid the bank would notify him and if he gets to know, he will deal with me. I want to do it because he’s spending the money uselessly and if my father gets well, he would be very mad at him.

Elders in the house what do I do plz?

