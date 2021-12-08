‘Help! My Girlfriend Gave My Baby Girl To Another Man’

I’m Planning To Lay Claims To My Baby Girl My Girlfriend Gave To Another Man.

Here is my true life story

My name is Samuel, from Benue state, Idoma language.

Last year November 2020 I met this girl from Akwa Ibom state, we both live in pH, before I woo her, I asked her if she had a boyfriend, she said no. She told me that her boyfriend broke her heart, they are no longer together. I said okay, I love her and I want her to be my girlfriend which she said yes, she loves me too, from that day on we became friend. On 9th of November, I invited her to my house which she came, we had great time together, we had malaton sex that day, each day by day our relationship growing stronger.

Fast forward to December Christmas day, I called her to come to my house, she told me she’s going to her elder sisters house to assist her prepare Christmas food, I said okay, then after Christmas on 27 December she came to my house we again had great time together. She stayed in my house for four days before she went back to her house.

One day I visited her in her house, I met her with a guy, they are almost fighting each other. Immediately she saw me she left the guy and met me. I asked her who the guy is? She told me it was that her first boyfriend, She said the guy nearly beat her because of me. She again said the guy is angry with her because of me. I said okay if she love the guy let them continue their relationship, she said no, it is me she loves and she can’t continue the reletionship with him. She told me we should go to my house that night which we went to my house, one thing lead to another, we had great sex till day break.

Fast forward to January

On second week of January this year, she came to my house and told me that she missed her period. I took her to pharmacy and did some tests and the result came out she is pregnant. She asked me what is she going to do with the Pregnancy? I told her to keep the Pregnancy, but she said no she’s going to abort it, then I told her if she has ever done abortion before she should not try this baby because it will going to back fire on her, she confessed said yes, she has done one abortion before, but what I told her now really entered her and she will not abort it again.

On the 3rd week of January, she came to my house and said I’m not the one responsible for her pregnancy. I was mad at her, I was thinking she was joking, but she said she is serious about it. Then I asked her who is responsible for the pregnancy? She told me that it was that her first boyfriend that is responsible for it. I asked her how is she sure it was that guy that got her pregnant? When on November, December and January we do have sex almost every day? And again I took her to one private hospital and did some normal test, the result came out she was pregnant from first week of January that day as she saw the result she said she is confused about the whole thing.

On first week of February, I was already prepared to take her to her parents for introduction and possibly pay some bride price, only for her to come to my house and insist that the boy responsible for her pregnant. One thing I discovered is that, the boy is financially stable than me, that’s why she chose the boy over me and the boy’s mother has hospital according to her, while my own parents are in the village.

Despite the fact she claimed I’m not the one responsible for her pregnant she is still coming to my house we do have sex, and bath together and eat together she keep telling me she loves me. I asked her if she truly love me as she said why did she carry my pregnant give another man? She said the woman always has the final said who give her pregnant.

Fast forward On MAY, that is, the pregnancy was 5months, she came to my house midnight I asked her why did she come to my house? She said she had misunderstanding with the guy and the guy is threatening to beat her, she went straight to my bed and lie down, removed all her clothes naked and said let air touch her, I told her what she is doing is not good if she knows truly the pregnant is not mine, why is she coming to my house and lie down naked? I tried as much as possible to send her away but she refused to go and kept telling me she loves me.

She asked me which baby do I like her to born? I told her, baby boy, she again asked me which name do I like to name the baby? I name him (OCHE) OCHE means King in Idoma language, every day we keep calling each other and when I called her, I always called her mama OCHE which she does called me back baba OCHE.

Some time I do send her some money to take care of herself.

To cut the long story short, she gave birth in September, but unfortunately it was a baby girl she born. The day she born, the next day she called me and informed me about the baby, which she even snapped the baby and sent it to me on Whatsapp.

Before I forget, again on last Sunday of July midnight she came to my house, I asked her why did she come to my house with 7 months Pregnancy? She said her boyfriend make her angry and with annoyance she even told him he is not responsible for the Pregnancy, the guy is mad at her. When I was about to sleep, she started making move for sex, I stopped her several times but she refused keep trying until I fell for it, we latter had sex again.

Matured men and women in the house please advise me on what to do, because I’m planning to lay claim of the baby.

Sorry for so many typo,error in the write up.

mod please push this to front page.

