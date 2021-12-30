His Wife Has A Crush On This Handsome Nigerian Celebrity. Is It Right? (Photo)

So I visited my young Married friend and we were watching a movie where Christopher Okagbue (one handsome Guy that won GUS in 2012 or 2013) showed up..

Suddenly, my friend’s Wife said ‘Oh, see my Crush’..

Was surprised. My friend Did not say anything!. Whether he was Angry or not, I don’t even know!..

But I was really Surprised and somewhat Confused!

Because some Singles Might have the likes of Genevieve, Nancy Isime, Beverly Naya, Ronaldo, Wizkid, RMD, etc as Celebrity crushes!

After Marriage, Are They still going to be Crushing on these People?

But, Really. Is it Right or Responsible for a Married person to have a Celebrity Crush?

Please Move to FP for further deliberation on this Issue!

Thanks!..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...