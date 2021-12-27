Hong Kong Police Intercepts 1.3Tons Of Drugs Worth £100 Million (Pics)

Hong Kong officials seized a huge record-breaking haul of ketamine worth more than £100million on Friday.

Officials found 1.3 tonnes of the drug, 48 bags, the amount of which exceeded the total seizure of the drug in the first 11 months of this year.

The haul is the largest bust of its kind in the city’s history.

Covid-19 travel restrictions have forced smugglers to make riskier bulk shipments, according to police.

Pictured: L-R: Hong Kong Police narcotics bureau’s acting superintendent Cheung Cho-kin, chief superintendent Ng Wing-sze, and chief inspector Ip Sau-lan pose during a press conference yesterday on the drug haul.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10345249/Hong-Kong-police-intercept-record-1-3-TON-haul-ketamine.html?ito=social-facebook

