How Alexreports Celebrated Xmas With His Pretty Wife 2 Months After Childbirth (Pics)

See How AlexReports Celebrated Xmas With His Lovely Wife Two Months After Childbirth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iPwU6YGp2A

Abuja Based PR practitioner and publisher, AlexReports, Mr. Alex Nwankwo on Saturday along with his beautiful wife joined hundreds of other fun seekers to grace the long awaited Christmas In D City show organised by Chuks D General.

The event which took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja was the second public appearance of his wife, Esther Nwankwo after she delivered of a bouncing baby boy in October this year.

In the past couple of months, Alex Nwankwo was actively involved in the Anambra State gubernatorial election.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...