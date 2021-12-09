How Are Preparing For Subsidy Removal?

Obviously fuel subsidy will be removed in 2022 and PMS is expected to be sold at N350 per litter. Nairalanders, how do you plan to cope with this increase considering the fact that income is not going up.

On my side, I had to take a painful decision of trading off my beloved 6 cylinder engine Sienna and got a corolla which consumes less fuel. I can’t come and go and kii myself.

