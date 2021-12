Hi there

Please can you help?

Just received the message below from a friend working in the Plateau State Civil Service:

Good evening my dear…I’ll soon be retiring from service by the grace of God, come February 2022, any vacancy for me somewhere as a Fire Safety Officer?

Please what do you suggest as the best way to connect him with legit career opportunities and not scams?

Thanks for your help

@backT

@LaurelP

@davide470

@mukina

@uboma

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...