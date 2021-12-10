I have worked in several establishment and one common thing colleagues can say about me wherever is that “I get to work late”.. I feel bad about this though and I’ve done my best to stop but it ain’t working.
Even when I try to leave home early, something must sha happen that will make me get to work late.
I’m beginning to think it’s not ordinary. What should I do?
How Can I Stop Going To Work Late?
