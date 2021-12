As a matter of importance, housing/accommodation/shelter comes second in the list of basic human needs.

To cap it, in the emergence of ever-increasing rent fees and unexpected quit notice, most people strive to build their own house (as fast as possible) to be safe.

Without talking much, Landlords/Landladies on Nairaland, how did you get money to build your first house.

