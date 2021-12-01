How Do Spouses Whose Partners Live Abroad Cope Sexually?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

How do spouses whose partners live abroad cope sexually?

I have a neighbour, her spouse is in Europe and came back after 5 straight years to see the wife and the kids this year.

How do they do this? Are they really faithful to themselves?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: