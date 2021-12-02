How Does One Deal With Indecisiveness?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Let me keep it short and simple…

I have career options but lacking the ability to decide on which one to go for, that would also be more favourable than the other.

I know many would come up with these question below.

“What do you want”?

I have done what I called ” Heart-Check”.

In the process of visualizing and heart checking ,I figured out a lot of things I want exactly but I still need to deal with “Indecision”.

You can go on and ask me any helpful questions and I will give you a sincere answer because I need help.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: