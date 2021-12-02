How Does One Deal With Indecisiveness?

Let me keep it short and simple…
I have career options but lacking the ability to decide on which one to go for, that would also be more favourable than the other.
I know many would come up with these question below.
“What do you want”?
I have done what I called ” Heart-Check”.
In the process of visualizing and heart checking ,I figured out a lot of things I want exactly but I still need to deal with “Indecision”.
You can go on and ask me any helpful questions and I will give you a sincere answer because I need help.