How I Rejected A N9 Million P.A. FPSO Job

So a friend sent me a job advert on LinkedIn of a firm looking for a Steam experienced 3rd marine engineer to work on an FPSO in Nigeria.

I sent out my CV to the firm and they got back to me 4 days later asking me to look at the pay scale and reaffirm if they should proceed with the process.

Looking at the pay scale, it was way below what I was expecting and I had to reject it with the below message.

I will be willing to discuss further if the pay is in dollars and monthly take home is above $3500.

NB:

I am UK schooled with all the necessary certifications and very well experienced in my field with double digit years (12 years) experience.

