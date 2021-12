To be a man is not easy. 2021 has been a rough year for me, yet I’m gonna keep on working and hustling hard still thy kingdom come.

As at now, here is my networth (home and abroad). I’m crossing over to the New Year With – 6 naira, but I believe 2022 would be a great year for me and by the end of 2022 my account will be swimming in + 6 figures and beyond.

Guys how much are you entering 2022 with??

