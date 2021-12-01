How Much Is A Bag Of Sachet Water In Your Area?

Hello everyone, I just bought a bag of Pure Water (Sachet Water) for 300 Naira somewhere in Delta State. Please how much does it cost in your area as at today 1st December 2021?

This whole thing is getting out of hand, we don’t want a situation where producers of Sachet/pure water will start cutting corners so as to maximise profits and start producing unhygienic water thereby jeopardising public health and safety.

The government must as a matter of urgency intervene.

There are communities in Delta and Bayelsa that have no alternative source of drinking water besides the Sachet Water, and such communities are of very poor people, small time Fishermen etc.

Common.

Modes please kindly move this to Front page

