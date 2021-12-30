‘How My Jollof Rice Turned To Water Rice’ (Photos)

A shot story!

Yesterday felt like I wanted to eat an amazing jellof rice, asked some fellas on ma stat N was given some recipes then I went to the store got shrimps�, chicken�, fish�, vegetables���� N ir already got tin tomatoes�,oil, seasonings etc… for ma jellof rice after cooking I noticed my jellof rice dint look red like I imagined�

Note: i dint follow any of the procedures I was told… i just mixed all into the chicken broth, boiled N added my rice… faced some challenges�‍♀️ like having to scoop out some water� I dint know�‍♀️ where it came from N at the end of the day I changed the name of my rice to ricewater��but then I was so proud� of myself� cos I’m a 1 thousand yard of wife�‍♀️ material �����

Shared some pictures down�

