Hugs Are Banned In 2022, Greet Me From A Distance — BBNaija’s Vee

BBNaija star, Vee has revealed that she will not be hugging anyone next year, Igbere TV reports.

The beautiful reality TV show star made this known in a recent post she made on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

According to her, in 2022, people should be ready and prepared to be greeting her from a distance because she won’t be giving people chances to hug her.

The post she made reads; “Hugs are banned in 2022. Greet me from a distance abeg.”

