Husband Of Former Reps Member Accuses Her Of Beating Him, Seeks Divorce (Pics)

A man identified as David Kersha Fiase is seeking punitive actions against his wife, Former house of representatives member, Mrs Sharon Aondona Daboh for threat to life.

It was gathered that Fiase petitioned the Inspector General of Police-IGP to prevent the wife from killing him.

In the petition made by BIMA CHAMBERS, Mr. Fiase requested the dissolution of the marriage saying the “woman would habitually threaten to kill him by any slightest misunderstanding they had as a couple.”

The petition dated December 7, 2021 said the couple got married in 2017 but started having issues a year after which he fled from their matrimonial home for fear of being killed by his estranged wife, Hon. Sharon Aondona Daboh.

Fiase further told the IGP that “sometime in February, 2019, he caused a notice of petition for the decree of dissolution of the marriage between him and Hon. Sharon Aondona Daboh to be filed at the FCT High Court, wherein she evaded service of the originating processes on her before the unfortunate demise of the learned Judge whose court the suit was assigned.”

Regrettably, “while efforts were being made to serve Hon. Sharon Aondona Daboh, he was kidnapped somewhere in Garki, FCT-Abuja, on the 24th July, 2019, by unknown persons, stabbed brutally on his face and neck, tossed out of a moving vehicle and left to die by the roadside. However, he survived the gory attack and thereafter made a formal complaint at the Garki Police Station.

“That owing to service of the court processes in respect of our client’s suit for dissolution of the marriage between them, sometime in November 2021, Hon. Sharon Aondona Daboh started harassing our client; she immediately changed her Facebook profile to reflect our client’s name and pictures and has now resorted to posting highly obnoxious and odious comments about our client on her Facebook timeline, BIMA CHAMBERS added.

“We are further informed by our client that in addition to the harassments in paragraph 7 hereof, Hon. Sharon Aondona Daboh has transferred unsolicited funds to his bank account on 2 (two) occasions. She transferred the sums of N5, 000.00 (Five Thousand Naira) and N50, 000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira) to our client’s account on the 3rd and 7th of December, 2021 respectively, from her company known as Herbal Original Wonder Tea.

“Based on the foregoing, our client is threatened by the actions of Hon. Sharon Aondona Daboh; and unless the said Hon. Sharon Aondona Daboh is called to order, our client will not have a peace of mind and will continue suffering from psychological trauma and may even lose his life.

“That we count on your good offices to invite and investigate Hon. Sharon Aondona Daboh accordingly and also cause her to undertake the safety of our client. While acknowledging the wonderful work your organization is doing in protecting lives and properties and fighting crimes throughout Nigeria, accept the assurances of our esteemed regards.” The petition reads.



Source: https://salemreporters.com/husband-david-fiase-seeks-divorce-over-alleged-beating-by-wife-sharon-aondona-daboh/

