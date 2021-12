Hello guys, pls does height matter much in marraige..I am about 6ft tall and my babe is barely 5ft..her head just reaches my shoulders…my family keep saying that shes too short that I should reconsider…I love her and have been having a second thought about this…..I’m meeting her parents this weekend…Should I Opt out?

