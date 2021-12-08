‘I Am Being Emotionally Blackmailed To Date’

So today I realized everyone in my area is talking about how I have no girl in my life for a while. One of them slipped and mistakenly admitted I’m their topic and they feel I cannot approach women.

Now the thing is I’m way beyond approaching women, it’s not an issue of talking to them really more like an issue of me not even replying them. Now my neighbors think I don’t know how to talk to girls but in reality I don’t even reply girls that talk to me. I have a pretty face and I cannot count how many green lights I get from girls every single day, it’s unbelievable..only today a girl told me not to pay for the water I bought from her all cuz I flirted a little with her for fun. It’s that extremely easy for me but the problem is I’m not dating because I haven’t found anyone I like in years.

I don’t know what use a girl will even have in my life, all they offer these days is their body. I don’t see why I should be spending my money on someone just so people can see me strolling with a woman. Why do I need a woman? Why are they emotionally blackmailing me to be strolling with a female by force? Women I have created so many threads about how I think y’all are trying to ruin my life.

Keep gossiping me, I won’t date till I’m probably out of this dead country and then I can meet people who are not seeing me as an “update” to cash out. Rubbish, na by force to date girl?

