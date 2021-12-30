“I Am Grateful For Being Single; My Ex Is A Narcissist” – Precious Chikwendu

Precious Chikwendu: ‘I Am Grateful For Being Single; Femi Fani-Kayode Is A Narcissist’

Femi Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu has advised single ladies not rush into a relationship to avoid making the wrong choice, IgbereTV reports.

Chikwendu referred to her ex-husband, Femi Fani-Kayode as a narcissist and stated that it is better to be single than to be with such a man.

Her Instagram post reads;

“How to be grateful when single?

Well, if you’ve ever dated or cohabited with a narcissist, you’ll probably already have immense gratitude for the single life. Do NOT be guilted by society or shamed by the people who try to pressure you into getting into another relationship quickly

simply to escape’ the single status. Many of the same people pressuring you to commit to someone prematurely are in unhealthy relationships themselves or settling for less. There is nothing lonelier than being with a toxic person. Being single and happy is much more preferable and fulfilling than being with an abuser.

Yeah or Nay ?

Your thoughts please. I would be chilling over nkwobi and arabian tea with oremi and reading ya comments

#myexisanarcissistandimadeitout

#cruisetime

#complimentsoftheseason

#mamaboys”

