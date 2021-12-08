‘I Am Scared To Ask My New Boyfriend When He Wants To Get Married. Help!’

So, I met this great guy online. After 2 weeks, we met in person and everything was perfect.

It’s almost 2 months since we have been together.

He asked me out while we were together and I gladly said yes. (I have met a lot of players�). So while we were together, a discussion popped up and he said he can’t discuss anything related to marriage until after 6 months. I pretended not to hear.

I don’t know his financial capacity but I know he is doing okay. He controls the family business. They sell trucks, trailers and all. He is also a landlord in one of his father’s houses at Festac. We stayed at a hotel. 25k per night. He paid for 2 night and I paid for one night. But during these times, we went to his house.

He said he didn’t want me to come to see his place because it’s the first time. And he said the house is very hot too.

Our communication is great but he doesn’t look like he wants marriage soon. He has said things like marriage is hard work. He has also said in 10 years time, people will hardly be getting married.

Then one night, we were talking and he said I “see my wife as my responsibility”

I will take care of her and of cos, I am okay but I will still be very very rich, so I can’t bring in any woman to suffer now” .. That’s what I am sure I heard but I was scared to ask him to explain further or repeat himself.

He is actually okay, he has two cars but importantly, he has sense and he is very hard-working. But he is very principled and we have actually had several instances where he doesn’t pick my calls at night. It happens often but I am starting to trust him, because sometimes I call by 5am and he picks and says he slept off. Sometimes we would be chatting on WhatsApp and after I call him 20 minutes later, he won’t respond. He is not married!

So, I currently earn 450k monthly and I have been able to save something meaningful, so I can start a good business before getting married or after. I haven’t stated because I don’t know which one yet. I started a restaurant business when I was 23 but it failed.

If I ask him and he says 1 year, of course, I can wait. I will be 26 years next year April.

We will seeing for the 2nd time next week. I plan to ask him when he sees himself getting married but I am scared and the way he carries himself makes me reluctant to ask such.

About two weeks ago, I wanted to even surprise him with gifts. I asked for his account number and office/home address. (He picked me up the last time I traveled to see him, so I don’t know the address”. Well, he didn’t give me these details. He said when it’s time I will have them.

Two days ago, he said a friend’s younger brother is getting married. He laughed and said people just dey marry. He has once asked me “You dey find husband?” jokingly-

I would like to settle before 27. Is it bad that I am thinking this way? If he says he is looking to get married in 2-3 years, i think it’s a bit far. 2023 is still fine. But the problem is he doesn’t really sound like marriage is on his mind. He will be 32 next year April too.

We vibe a lot. But he says I love you sparingly. Sometimes I say it and he doesn’t respond, he will say tomorrow I will tell u or no, I told u yesterday.

But we are really really cool. I like him a lot and he likes me but I think I like him more. He gives me attention, I don’t have to ask.

If I was 23, I won’t have a problem waiting 3-4 years. But since I am ready mentally, financially, I am looking for someone who wants it within 6 months to 1 year. I can still try to do 2 years if I get someone great.

