“I Am Single , I Am Not Married” – Juliet Ibrahim Cries Out

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has pleaded with Wikipedia writers to correct a wrong information about her marital status, IgbereTV reports.

According to her, Wikipedia erroneously wrote that she is married to VJ Adams a.k.a Mr. Ibrahim.

She took to her Instagram page to say;

“PSA ! I just found out that someone random has been editing my Wikipedia page online and for this whole year apparently “Juliet’s spouse is VJ Adams aka Mr. Ibrahim”

PLEASE, whoever you are, please edit that out, because I AM SINGLE , I AM NOT MARRIED.

I’m an actor, model, brand ambassador, speaker and a Host, I work with colleagues on various projects and doesn’t mean because I did a bridal shoot project with @iamvjadams we are officially married.

This is a PSA! Please help a sister out to stay single UNTIL she actually gets married. THANK YOU for removing that from online.❤️”



