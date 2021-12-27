I Believe In One Nigeria And I Love President Buhari – Ebonyi Governor

JUST IN!!! “I Believe In One Nigeria And I Love President Buhari” – Gov. Umahi Tells Northern Governors | #IgbereTV

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State has assured some northern governors that he believes in the unity of the country and equally loves President Muhammadu Buhari.

IGBERE TV had reported that some Northern Governors of All Progressives Congress, APC, including Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Mohamed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State on Christmas Day were in Ebonyi State on a Christmas homage to Governor David Nweze Umahi.

Also in company of the two Governors are the former Governor of Jigawa State, Samilu Turaki and Chairman of TETFund Alhaji Kasheem Imam.

The visiting Governors were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Enugu by the Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Francis Nwifuru before heading to Uburu, the hometown of Governor David Nweze Umahi.

Receiving the visiting Governors, Governor David Umahi thanked the visitors for coming to share in the joy of Christmas with the people of the State.

He assured of the continued support of the State to the APC-led Federal Government at all times.

“If there is anything you see in Ebonyi State, I have been to Jigawa State at a time these Leaders you see here demonstrated that they love this Country.

“You go to Kano, you go to Jigawa, you see how our people are being treated, if you see what these people have done for this country, you would duff your cap for them.

“I believe in the unity of this Country, I believe in the oneness of this country and I have no apology for my love for Mr. President. When you go close to him, you will see a man that is detribalized.

“When I didn’t see the light in the Party I belonged, in the Party, I was the stabilizer, the spirit of God started talking to me and I went back to my Father Mr. President, went back to my brothers and I said this is the time.

“This is the place that all Governors are equal, I want to thank them tonight, this relationship means well for this Country, this relationship is the relationship that supports Mr. President, and I will ask Nigerians, let us deemphasize party politics, it doesn’t do us any good.

“Ebonyi State is 100 percent APC and there is no going back, apart from my love for these two brothers, we have to reintegrate with the North for the unity of this country.”

Governor Umahi called for the support of people from other regions of the Country to Igbo Presidency in 2023.

“The Igbos are hard-working, try them for four years, Sir, we are not going anywhere, we are part of this Country and we have investments everywhere and we are very happy being Nigerians.”

The Governor of Jigawa State, Mohamed Badaru Abubakar thanked Governor Umahi and Ebonyians for the hospitality shown to them.

He commended Governor Umahi for the massive infrastructural transformation in Ebonyi State.

“Indeed it is with great pleasure for us to join you at the eve of Christmas for us to show our respect to our brother Dave Umahi.

“Dave is a true brother in the Progressives, on our way, we saw numerous projects and I started asking whether he is getting extra allocation.

“This your son is an asset to this Nation. On behalf of the Progressive Governors and the APC Chairman who would have loved to be here but he missed his flight but he says his heart is with us, we thank you for the warm reception.

“We have seen your signature in every sphere, infrastructure, education and we want to say that the Progressive Governors are happy with you, so we wish you a merry Christmas as we see a shining star in Ebonyi.”

The Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar congratulated Governor Umahi for doing APC proud with his purposeful leadership in Ebonyi State.

“Let me start by thanking His Excellency for the warm reception we received from Enugu down to this place, we are not surprised and we appreciate this welcome.

“If we say you are hospitable, it is an understatement, if we say you are an achiever, it is an understatement, in Dave Umahi we are having from a beacon of light to a shining star.

“Engineer Dave Umahi is an ambassador of Nigeria’s unity, he has a strong relationship with Mr. President, Engineer Dave Umahi had a magical moment with the PDP because he is always sincere in what he does.

“We are very proud of you both in the APC and wider area of some governance, I compete with him in certain areas, Ebonyi cultivates rice and my State Kebbi State produces rice too.

“We are very happy that we are here to celebrate Christmas with you and we pray, you to continue being richly blessed by Ebonyi State and Nigeria.”

On his part, the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Aminu Turaki called on the people of the State to continue to support Governor Umahi to take the State to a promising future.

“We have a David here who is taking Igbo to the promised land, if IGBOS are saying they want an Igbo President, will Ebonyi vote for APC 100%,?

“We have come, we have seen infrastructure together with the Abakaliki rice. I think we have seen peace here, for me, I think you should support your Governor and the Progressives and you will see the wonders.

“My message is simple, it is not an easy journey, the IGBOS are the Israelites of Nigeria.”

Also Speaking, the Chairman of TETFund, Alhaji Kasheem Imam commended Governor Umahi for his visionary leadership in the State, describing him as a known achiever.

“I want to talk to you about this my special brother who has become my friend, Engineer Dave Umahi, God has blessed him with everything.

“The Umahis have done well, Umahi has achieved something for himself and the evidence is there.

“I have visited this state several times, the evidence is there, the moment you leave Enugu and you enter Ebonyi, you wouldn’t need anybody to tell you that you have entered Ebonyi State.

“It is remarkable in roads, bridges, flyovers, Abakaliki used to be a little tiny town that my brother Dave has transformed to a mega City.

“We saw the shopping mall, we saw the Executive Council Chambers, the first of its kind in Nigeria, it is incredible that a State as poor as Ebonyi can achieve this much.

“What drives governance is vision and you have a Governor that has vision, he has earned my friendship.

“I, and their Excellencies are happy to be here tonight, Your Governor is an achiever and we are proud of him.”

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala thanked the visitors for coming to felicitate with Ebonyi State during the yuletide.

“Let me join His Excellency and other leaders of the State to welcome the Progressive Governors to the fastest developing State in Nigeria.”

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his love for Ebonyi State which has birthed the various transformation ongoing in the State courtesy of Governor Umahi’s administration.

“I want to appreciate our dear President for making our dear State his second home, it is on note that all the achievements of His Excellency our Governor are products of Mr. President’s love for our Governor.”

