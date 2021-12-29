‘I Broke Up With My Girlfriend, Now She’s Back But I Am Confused’

I have been dating this girl for about two years now and our relationship was leaning towards marriage until we broke up. The reason we broke up was because she always go through everything on my phone including my bank transaction, who i called, the pictures i deleted on my phone, and who i blocked on whatsapp and facebook.

She literally goes through everything until i got fed up.. not only that shes also disturbing me about getting married to her all the time.

And i broke up with her because of something that is meaningless. We both moved on and I met this girl online and told her I dont want to date buh we can be friends. So after about 2 months my friends ex called me and said she cry almost everyday that she wants to speak to me. So she apologized for everything that happened and i just had to no choice than to take her back.

The twist here is that i told this new friend about my ex and she noticed a few good things about me. So she started having a crush on me that she wants to pay me a visit. Just this night she sent me a picture of her wearing some skimpy cloth and that definitely put my guards down and im really tempted to invite her.

Guys am back with my ex and this is really tempting what do i do. Please i need a mature advice cos this new girl might grow more feelings for me if i invite her. I’m thinking of paying her a visit instead of inviting her.

Matured guys please

