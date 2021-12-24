‘I Caught A Green Snake & I Want To Keep It As Pet’ (Pics)

I was bored and decide to stroll around the compound, there is this particular spot where snakes usually chill early hours of the day or late evening. I’ve never seen one but anytime I’m there, I’m always cautious and secretely wish to see snakes (I’ve this double feeling about snakes, I hate it but like seeing it)

Lo and behold, I saw this juvenile snake hunting for insect or so, it sense my movement and run to safety, I thought of letting it go but in few months time, it’ll be all grown and pose a threat to people around.

I picked a stone and threw on it and boom I hit it spine, it motion was limited and I picked it.

Lala dont do “paedo-snake” so no need to call him

