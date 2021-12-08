I Don’t Hold Grudges, I Remember Facts – Tonto Dikeh (Pix)

Actress Tonto Dikeh has stated that she does not hold grudges, adding she remembers facts.

The 36-year-old made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I don’t hold grudges, I remember facts, she wrote.

Igbere TV reports that Tonto had on Wednesday, December 1, said that she will never regret the love she gave anyone, even if it was not reciprocated.

“I’ll never regret the love I gave anyone, even if it wasn’t reciprocated. Love always comes back full circle, that love is coming back to me in some shape or form. Keep putting love into the universe, cause it’s coming back with interest!! NO REGRETS JUST LESSONS TO GROW!!” she wrote.

The mother of one was recently embroiled in a face-off with her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri whom she accused of having sex tapes of some women.

One of the women named is dancer Janemena who threatened to sue Tonto Dikeh for defamation.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXL4uPcoPnH/?utm_medium=copy_link

