I Don’t Respect People Who Film Themselves While Helping Others – Shan George

Actress Shan George has said that she has no respect for people who film themselves while helping the needy, Igbere TV reports.

The 51-year-old said this in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

“Abeg, feel free to reason am as you like o. As for me, I have no single respect for anyone who doesn’t keep their camera and their loudspeakers at home while helping the needy,” she wrote.

In another post, the actress wrote: “A true charitable heart does not need motivation to do good from any human.”

Concluding, the actress wrote: “If you need to see another person do good before you do good, you are just a busy body. E be you like say those wey no carry camera and loudspeaker no dey do good abi? Ode.”



https://instagram.com/stories/shangeorgefilms/2739314482268585682?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

