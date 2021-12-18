I Don’t Start A Fight, But I Never Run Away From It — Tonto Dikeh (Pix)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to reveal that Nigerians will never see her start a fight, Igbere TV reports.

Recall that the mother of one and Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, have been in social media fights for quite sometime now, as they both have disclosed some of their private lives to Nigerians.

The beautiful actress has however, taken to her official Instagram page to reveal that Nigerians will never see her start a fight but she will never run away from a fight that comes her way.

She further stated that if she tolerates someone, that person should not take advantage of it.

“You will never see me start a fight.. But I never run away from it.. If I tolerate/Ignore you don’t keep pushing it..”

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky were very close friends and their relationship was so intense that Nigerians thought they were siblings.

However, their recent social media fights have made Nigerians to wonder what really went wrong and we will be glad if such is revealed.



