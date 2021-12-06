‘I Don’t Want To Lose My Current Relationship But This Is Now Happening’

I’ve been dating my beautiful damsel for over 6 years now (2015), she has been financially supportive to me when things were so rough for me untill now things are a bit balance, since when our relationship kickoff we have never fought for once, we do argue most~times and later in the day we settle it inside our bedroom at night, she’s so respectful and honest to both me and my family members.

There’s a pretty damsel working in a UBA bank close to my residencial area here in Oniru Lekki, when I do return every~day from my working place I do branch at the bank to save some money in my account, the lady is my favourite cashier so I do give her the money and take my leave, so later in the day she will transfer the money into my account without no delay at all. But yesterday she called me on phone that she wanted us to hang out together (today being sunday) that all bills & expenses on her. I’m seriously confused now.

I still love my current girlfriend and i don’t wanna hurt her feeling’s, plz help out peers.

