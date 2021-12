Hi, everyone.

I am supposed to go for medicals for a bank job. I do not take alcohol at all, but for some reason, I took red wine (12% alcohol content) last night and the test is supposed to take place today.

Please I would like to know if this would affect my chances.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...