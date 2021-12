Reference to my previous post on the 6th November 2016

https://www.nairaland.com/3446140/journey-100000000000miles-begins-step

I finished my National Diploma after spending four and a half years .

Fast forward today, I just finished my Higher National Diploma, it isn’t easy guys, I spent 9years in school, please celebrate with me .

My joy has no bound, I’m so happy.

May our achievements not be delayed.

Delayed but not denied

