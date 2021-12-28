‘I Fit Just Enter You’ – Burna Boy Warns Fans Against Jumping On Stage (Video)

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy has warned his fans against jumping on stage and grabbing him while he’s performing.

He warned that he knows that it is out of love, but sometimes he might misjudge it and do something crazy.

In his words: “I know say na love, the love fit enter your body you go want jump on stage and things like that. It took me a long while to get used to it because I don’t know your intention, I no know whether I don do you something before so I fit just enter you normally. But now we don dey understand say na love but please let’s try our best to not startle me too much so I don’t do something crazy.”

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvm640yiKQ0

