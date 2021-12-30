I Have Added My Instagram Account To My Will — BBNaija’s Ka3na

Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Kathrina Jones better known as Ka3na has been dragged on social media after she shared her achievements in 2021, Igbere TV reports.

Ka3na revealed on her Twitter page and Instagram page that 2021 ended well for her and she is grateful for life as she bought a house, own lands, KPL store.

According to the former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, she has been doing a lot of thinking lately and thought it wise to include her Instagram account to her will. Ka3na intimated her fans and followers are worth more to her than they can imagine.

Sue wrote; “Just updated my will for 2021. I recorded a house, lands, KPL store. This year I also added my Instagram account to my will 2022 be ready.”

In an Instagram post, the 28-year-old also wrote: “2021 ended well after all, I am grateful for life. I have been doing a lot of thinking lately and it’s only wise that I include my IG to my will this year. Y’all are worth more to me than you can imagine.”



