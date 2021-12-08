‘I Have Been Posted To A Remote Village To Teach. Help’

I recently picked up an appointment with Oyo state government as a state secondary school teacher but alas! I was posted to a village in saki .From my house to saki is about 5hrs then from saki to the village is over 1hr on bike . The condition is very unpalatable.. No browsing network, poor light and poor leaving condition . I don’t think I can cope again. All means to secure transfer back to Ibadan are abortive as the village is in dire need of teachers .The salary is not even enough to travel 3 times in a month ,my only thought is that it’s a govt job but it’s a very hard environment and it’s very depressing. have some attachments.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...