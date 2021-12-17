I Have Caused People Pain In The Past — Burna Boy (Pix)

Award-winning Nigerian entertainer, Damini Ogulu professionally called Burna Boy has announced that he has turned a new life on social media, Igbere TV reports.

In a latest post on his Instagram story, Burna Boy confessed that he has cause people pain in the past he swore that for the remaining days in this world he will bring joy to people he come across no matter what.

According to him, the person you are looking at right now or that stranger you’re sitting next to on the bus or anywhere, even that person you laugh and joke with whenever you meet could be going through the worst kind of hell and you will not know until they are gone.

From the bottom of his heart the Grammy winner he promised to change his ways and let his existence put smiles on people’s face.



