‘I Have Never Felt So Much Pain In My Life’ – Lady With Artificial Nails Cries (Pix)

Our women feel that being beautiful comes with body modification. Well a young lady shared an image of what happened to her trying to lift heavy equipment around her house. What she did not notice was that accident will take place without a warning. Lady broke her nails as though she was in a fight.

When ladies work on their nails they forget the dangers that comes with such artificial stuff. Majority get to break nails when drunk some tend to fail going to the toilet all because of nails. It is such a pity that some men get to eat food prepared by ladies with long nails.

Photo cred: Twitter

