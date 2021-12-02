I Have Never Lost A Battle — Tonto Dikeh (Pix)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has stated that she has never a battle, Igbere TV reports.

The 36-year-old made this known in an Instagram story shared by her on Wednesday.

It read, “I have never lost a battle… Those who battle with me end up where they wanted me, I am grateful and proud of my CHI.”

The mother-of-one had suffered two messy heartbreaks in the past; the last one which came with a lot of drama couple of months back.

In 2017, her 17-month-old marriage with her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle, became turbulent as she accused the latter of wife battery and cheating.

This led to the annulment of the marriage as her family returned the bride price to Churchill.

Four years later, the actress revealed that she had found another lover, Joseph Egbiri, popularly known as Prince Kpokpogri.

Along the line, the duo fell out during a messy scandal which involved multiple lawsuits, arrests and leakage of sensitive information.

Though Kpokpogri stated that he left Dikeh because of her excessive drinking, the actress insisted that she left the relationship due to some leaked voice notes.



https://instagram.com/stories/tontolet/2719163814613591537?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

