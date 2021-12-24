‘I Haven’t Boarded Okada In 10 Years’ – BBNaija’s Nengi (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLxjNeoMSmQ

“I haven’t boarded a bike in 10years,” BBN’s Nengi tells a bikeman who tackled her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX3YSDELjwj/?utm_medium=copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: