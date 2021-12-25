‘I Haven’t Slept Since I Arrived Lagos’ — Wizkid (Photos)

Grammy Award winning singer Wizkid says he has not slept since he arrived Lagos, Igbere TV reports.

The pop star said this in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I never sleep since I land,” he wrote.

Since his arrival in Lagos, the ‘Essence’ star has performed at several concerts in including Livespot X Festival, Buju’s concert and Tony Elumelu’s Christmas party.

Wizkid has also performed together with artiste like Olamide, Burna Boy, Wande Coal and Bella Shmurda.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX3N_QDKg7K/?utm_medium=copy_link

