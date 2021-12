Assalam alaikum.

actually,i started masturbating early this year around june.

i do it to the extent of ejaculating and i feel very ashamed after this sinful act.am willing to stop and have put many steps to stop masturbating but i just find myself breaching the rule i set for myself.

pls i need steps i can follow to stop.

be it duas,supplication or anything just help me.

thank you.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...